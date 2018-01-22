CBS North Carolina airing ACC showdown on Saturday

By Published:
RALEIGH, NC - JANUARY 06: Lennard Freeman #1 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack puts up a shot against Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Duke Blue Devils at PNC Arena on January 6, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. NC State won 96-85. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS North Carolina will be home to two basketball games Saturday that will be make any Tobacco Road fan happy.

At noon, N.C. State travels to Chapel Hill for the first meeting of the year for the Wolfpack and UNC.

The Tar Heels have hit a few bumps in the road but have maintained their place in the top 25. Meanwhile in Raleigh, first-year coach Kevin Keatts has the Wolfpack playing well against top 25 teams.

The Pack has topped No. 2 ranked Arizona and Duke and knocked off then ranked No. 18 Clemson so far this season.

Will State knock off the Heels? N.C. State hasn’t won in Chapel Hill since the pack thumped the Heels 58–46 in 2014.

At 2 p.m., Duke travels to Charlottesville to take on No. 2 Virginia.

Tony Bennett has the Cavs slowly rolling through the season with a single loss.

The Blue Devils have only been tripped up twice this season – by N.C. State and Boston College.

CBS North Carolina will have an 11 a.m. newscast before the N.C. State/UNC game.

Catch all the action – beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

