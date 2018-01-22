Community holds candlelight vigil for Taco Bell destroyed by fire

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (CNN Newsource) — Some folks in one town really love their local Taco Bell.

So much that after it was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning, they held a vigil.

About 100 people came out in support Sunday night, paying tribute and remembering their favorite Taco Bell.

The owners of the Zelda Road restaurant released a statement last week thanking the community for their support.

And there’s some good news for all those die-hard Taco Bell fans. The owners say they’re planning a comeback and will rebuild.

The fire department said it appears the fire started in a small room holding “electrical distribution equipment,” according to WSFA.

The announcement on Facebook for the vigil said:

“Please join us in mourning as we stand together in the loss of our beloved Taco Bell.

May we never forget the okay customer service and long wait line for the oh so delightful Baja blasts and 5 dollar quesadilla box.

Bring your own candles. We are broke.”

