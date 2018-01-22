Community remembers domestic violence victims slain nearly a year ago

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — It has almost been one year since a tragic double murder-suicide in Hale County.

The Moundville community was rocked after a man killed his ex-girlfriend and her daughter before turning the gun on himself.

Tiffany Vaughn lives across the street from where the killings of Paige and Kaci Mitchell happened.

She says it’s still painful thinking about the day her friend and her daughter were both murdered.

“Anytime you lose an adult, it’s a tragedy,” Vaughn said. “But when you lose a mother and her child together, it’s almost unbearable. I don’t know how you ever get over the shock of it.”

On January 26, 2017, Paige Mitchell and Kaci Mitchell, 14, were shot and killed. Mitchell’s ex-boyfriend Bradley Gray shot the two, then went back to his house and shot himself.

Gray died several days later in the hospital.

Ronnie Warner is the principal at Hale County High School and was also friends with Paige Mitchell and her daughter.

“Well, they are gone but not forgotten. There is a lesson to learn from it and hopefully there will be something good that will come from there,” Warner said. “Because that is what we try to preach to our kids to really understand what happened so this doesn’t happen again here in our community or any community.”

Kaci Mitchell would have been a freshman at Hale County High school this year. Students are planning to release balloons and hold a fundraiser in honor of Mitchell this Friday.

Warner says this week will be difficult for students at Hale County High, but he is proud of how the community is coming together to pay tribute to both victims.

“It’s just something you don’t expect to happen here in Moundville, but I think the community has really rallied around these families and have really tried to support the people who were left behind and are remembering the good times because these were some good people involved here,” Warner said. “So its very tragic and a very sad story.”

Police say Mitchell and Gray had been involved in a relationship with ongoing domestic violence issues prior to the murders.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: