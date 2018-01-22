‘Disgusting’ banners outside Indiana church prompt police investigation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The FBI has been contacted after profane signs were found hung outside a West Lafayette church, West Lafayette Police Chief Jason Dombkowski said.

West Lafayette police said they were called to the Unitarian Universalist Church on Meridian Street just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

A number of racist expletives were written on one banner. Another banner read, “Die [expletive]. Orlando just like [Las] Vegas.” The date “January 23” spelled “Janury” is written beside the message.

Although it is not yet clear if the banner is considered a local threat, WLPD Lt. Jonathan Eager said police are taking it seriously. They have also been in contact with law enforcement in Orlando.

A message posted on the city’s Facebook page called the incident “disgusting” and said West Lafayette would continue to be “an open and welcoming community.”

The posting of the banners comes a day after Greater Lafayette Indivisible hosted a Resistance Fair inside the church.

“For the expansion of human rights — and a lot of the principals are under challenge right now, and so we’re just going to have to continue to face up to that challenge and continue to promote the good,” said Charlie Davis, a minister at the church.

Eager said extra officers would be patrolling the neighborhood and church.

The banners were removed and taken for forensic evidence.

It was still an active investigation on Sunday night, and anyone with information is asked to call WLPD at 765-775-5200.

Dombkowski said incidents of this nature will not be tolerated in the community.

