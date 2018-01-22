Downtown Raleigh block reopens 300+ days after enormous fire caused $50M in damage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A downtown Raleigh block that has been shut down for nearly a year following a massive five-alarm fire that damaged 10 buildings — five severely — will reopen today, officials said.

The 200 block of N. Harrington Street, between Jones and Lane streets, will reopen.

The 300 block of Jones Street, between N. Hrrington and N. Dawson streets, will remained closed.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, the 500 block of N. Harrington Street, between W. Johnson and N. West Street, will be permanently closed. The street closure will allow for the groundbreaking on an 11-story mixed-use development. Drivers will be able to access N. Harrington Street from W. North Street and W. Johnson Street.

Crews will reopen the 200 block of North Harrington Street between Jones and Lane Streets, which has been closed for clean-up for 312 days.

The fire occurred March 16, 2017, in an apartment building under construction at the intersection of Jones and Harrington streets.

The fire took more than three hours to get under control.

The building was last inspected three days before it was engulfed in flames and was completely compliant, Raleigh Fire Chief John McGrath said the morning after the fire.

The construction had been inspected 50 times but was at an “extremely vulnerable” state before a sprinkler system was installed.

Officials said the fire started on the third floor of the building and spread quickly because it was a wood construction and had many flammable construction materials inside.

The main building involved in the fire spread to four other buildings, according to Raleigh fire officials. Overall, 10 buildings were damaged — five severely — said Raleigh Fire Division Chief John Fanning.

This was the largest fire in the city of Raleigh since the 1920s, according to McGrath.

Some of the buildings damaged included an office building and a residential building. The office building had windows blown out on one side and the apartment building suffered heavy smoke damage and also had windows blown out.

A few hundred people lost power in the immediate area and a construction crane collapsed.

Around 130 firefighters battled the flames with crews working in 90 minute to 2-hour shifts. In addition to the firefighters, 25 apparatus helped work the fire. Fanning said it was one of the worst fires he’s seen.

About two and a half months after the fire, officials released their investigative report.

“After 7 days of over 100 investigators following down every lead, and for the weeks afterwards following up on those leads, it really came down that we could not definitively say what started the fire,” said Fire Chief John McGrath on June 2, 2017.

The Raleigh Fire Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Raleigh Police Department, and SBI worked from March 18, 2017, to March 24, 2017, at the scene investigating the scene of the fire at West Jones Street.

“A number of potential ignition sources were identified within the structure and evaluated,” a release from the City of Raleigh said. “However, after thorough hypothesis, development, testing and evaluation, investigators were unable to definitively eliminate several accidental and incendiary scenarios.”

The report was submitted by the Office of the Fire Chief of the City of Raleigh.

The possible sources of the fire include arson, heating fire started by squatters and electrical sources.

The fire caused an estimated $50 million in damage.

