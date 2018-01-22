Durham apartment heavily damaged by fire, 2 dogs escape

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An apartment building was damaged by a fire in Durham Monday night.

The incident was reported just before 7:15 p.m. at an apartment building at 200 Seven Oaks Road, Durham fire officials said.

When crews arrived, flames were coming out of both floors of the two-story building, officials said.

Crews managed to put out the fire in about 20 minutes but there was “extensive damage” to both floors and the attic of the apartment, said Chris Iannuzzi, Durham deputy fire chief.

Two dogs escaped the blaze when firefighters opened the apartment’s front door.

A woman was evaluated at the scene by Durham County EMS for a non-fire related medical condition.

Apartment units on each side of the fire sustained some smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: