Durham County leaders OK negotiating an incentive deal for Corning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County Commissioners on Monday night approved “moving forward negotiating” an incentive deal with Corning Inc.

In December, Corning announced it will add hundreds of jobs over the next three years as they plan to expand their Durham location at Treyburn Industrial Park and open up a new warehouse in Edgecombe County.

The state has already approved an economic incentive grant and the county will need to match funds.

Commissioners held a public hearing about the potential for 317 new jobs in Durham County before approving negotiating a deal with Corning.

Also, the commissioners approved another economic incentive package for Braeburn Pharmaceuticals. This New Jersey-based company will build off Davis Drive and plans to hire 52 employees.

