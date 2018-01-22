Durham Public Schools announce Jan. 17 makeup days

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools has announced makeup dates for days missed due to the January 17 snowstorm.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the makeup schedule

The announced dates will preserve Spring Break for high schools on a college calendar and the spring intersession for year-round schools.

Four of five previously-designated early release days for professional development will now be full instructional days.

The last day of traditional calendar schools will now be June 8, extending the school year by one day.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s