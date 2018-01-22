Durham Public Schools announce Jan. 17 makeup days

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools has announced makeup dates for days missed due to the January 17 snowstorm.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the makeup schedule
The announced dates will preserve Spring Break for high schools on a college calendar and the spring intersession for year-round schools.
Four of five previously-designated early release days for professional development will now be full instructional days.
The last day of traditional calendar schools will now be June 8, extending the school year by one day.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 4 CHARGED IN WAKE COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS EMBEZZLEMENT CASE EXPECTED IN COURT
- 3 TEENS KILLED IN WAKE COUNTY HEAD-ON CRASH, OFFICIALS SAY
- MAN FACING DWI CHARGE IN RALEIGH I-40 WRONG-WAY CRASH THAT KILLED 2
SAY
- MOM AND WIFE WHO LIVED 2ND LIFE AS ADULT WEBSITE MODEL IS FOUND SLAIN
- ‘IF BLACK THEN SHOOT’: RELEASED RECORDS SHOW RACIST MESSAGES FROM FORMER OFFICER