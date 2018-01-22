Durham Public Schools announce Jan. 17 makeup days

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools has announced makeup dates for days missed due to the January 17 snowstorm.

The announced dates will preserve Spring Break for high schools on a college calendar and the spring intersession for year-round schools.

Four of five previously-designated early release days for professional development will now be full instructional days.

The last day of traditional calendar schools will now be June 8, extending the school year by one day.

