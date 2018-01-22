Flu-related illness kills 1 in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died from a flu-related illness in Wake County over the weekend.
The report comes after the North Carolina Health Department reported 10 deaths over the past week.
Most of the deaths reported during the 2017/2018 flu season were patients age 65 and older.
Doctors say it’s still not too late to get a flu shot.
