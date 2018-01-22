Friends, family remember 3 teens killed in Wake County crash



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends are coming together to remember the lives of three teens killed in a Wake County crash.

The crash was reported Sunday just before 2 a.m. on Buffaloe Road near Forestville Road, North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper Christopher Knox said in a news release.

The crash involved two vehicles, a 2007 Mazda heading east on Buffaloe Road that “was traveling at a high rate of speed,” Knox said.

The other vehicle, a 2011 Ford SUV, was heading west on Buffaloe Road in an area northeast of Raleigh.

The driver of the Mazda lost control, crossed the center line and hit the oncoming Ford SUV, Knox said in the release.

The driver of the Mazda, Carlos Gomez, 19, of Oakland Court in Louisburg, died.

The two passengers in the Mazda, Juan Gomez, 17, also of Oakland Court, and Erick Avila, 18, of Dail Ridge Road in Wendell, also died in the wreck.

Only Avila, who was alone in the backseat, was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

Those who were close to Avila say they did not have words when a trooper came to their door and told them the teen had died.

“I didn’t know what to do,” said Evelyn Hernandez. “I didn’t think it was real because he had just talked to me on the phone.”

The driver of the Ford SUV, a 28-year-old Willow Spring woman, was transported to WakeMed main with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman’s 5-year-old passenger was also taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

“Speed is a factor and alcohol involvement is unknown at this time,” Knox said.

Those who know the teens say the group of friends had been drinking that night.

“You guys shouldn’t be driving if you guys are drunk because these are the consequences,” said Hernandez, who has a 10-month-old baby with Avila. “He’s going to miss a lot of special days, he’s going to miss his baby’s first birthday, Father’s Day, my birthday, Valentine ’s Day, it’s just going to be hard raising a baby on my own.”

Avila was a senior at East Wake High School, according to a letter sent to parents by the school’s principal, Stacey Alston.

Grief counselors were available to students at the high school on Monday.

