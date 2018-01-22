Government shutdown being felt in Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Politicians in Washington are working to reopen the federal government after being closed for three days.

The actions in the nation’s capital are having an impact here in the Triangle.

The Senate voted to end a three-day government shutdown Monday.

There’s been more than a dozen in modern history and experts believe it’s not the last.

“It’s quietly likely that we will face a government shutdown again,” said Christopher Paul, an assistant professor of Public Administration at North Carolina Central University.

Paul explains that a government shutdown happens when Congress is not able to agree on a budget.

When the government shuts down, military and law enforcement stays active and social security checks are still mailed.

But Paul says many people will feel the impact of a shutdown in North Carolina.

“There’s over 70,000 government employees and many of those are here in the Triangle at the federal agencies, including the National Institute of Health, NIHS, and Environmental Protection Agency,” said Paul.

A shutdown affects those agencies, including others such as the IRS, Justice Department, and Defense Department.

“Those employees, if they’re essential, they still come to work,” he said. “But government employees that are not essential are often put on furlough and have to not come to work.”

But even non-government employees are impacted. National parks are also closed which could affect your vacation, and hundreds of food inspections are stopped until congress acts.

Paul believes more should be done in Washington.

“If Congress does not come to a longer-term budget solution, we will face similar problems or even greater problems with all these important government services,” he said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: