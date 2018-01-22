Holt brothers host 5th annual NFL Playoff Party at Reynolds Coliseum

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you are searching for local celebrities who use their platform the right way, look no further than Terrence and Tory Holt.

The former NFL players, and North Carolina State University alums have created a foundation to benefit children who have a parent fighting cancer. In 1996, the Holt brothers lost their mother, Ojetta Holt-Shoffner to cancer, and though they have completed the grieving-process, they continue to let that pain push them forward.

“We have a story to tell,” said Tory Holt. “It doesn’t include dollars, it includes [asking yourself] ‘How did you deal emotionally when you learned your mom had cancer?’ and it was tough!”

The former professional football players know, the same tough journey that they began in 1996, other local kids begin every day. In order to help guide children who have to face their parent’s fight with cancer, the brothers are extremely hands-on with their foundation, and offer much more than just financial help.

“We deal with all that goes on with the program, which is people being cured, and sometimes people not being cured” said Terrence Holt. “We want them to know that we’re here for them, not only in terms of our funds, but also emotionally.”

On Sunday, the Holt Brothers Foundation hosted its fifth annual Holt Brothers Playoff Party, the goal? Use the funds raised through ticket and raffle sales to help as many kids as possible.