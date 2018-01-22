Man charged in double-fatal I-40 crash being held on immigration detainer, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Guatemalan man living Durham is now being held on an immigration detainer after police said he caused a double-fatal collision when driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 last week.

Anibal Raul Ambrocio-Chilel, 27, is being held under $410,000 bond after being charged with DWI and two counts felony death by vehicle in connection with the Thursday night crash.

Warrants show the Department of Homeland Security believes probable cause exists to remove Ambrocio-Chilel from the U.S. because he lacks immigration status.

Police said Ambrocio-Chilel was driving a Civic eastbound in the westbound lanes when it plowed head-on with a pickup truck at 11:40 p.m. near the Wade Avenue exit.

Rupesh Uprety and Pricil A. Chundapurakal were passengers in the Civic and were killed in the collision, warrants say.

The Civic had been traveling the wrong way on I-40 from at least the Davis Drive area, according to a 911 call released by Raleigh police.

Ambrocio-Chilel was released from Wake Med Sunday and transported to the Wake County Jail.

Police did not release any information regarding injuries to anyone in the pickup.

