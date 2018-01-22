Man who broke into cars at 3 Johnston County churches is wanted by deputies, officials say

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say broke into cars while people were attending church.

Officials say 41-year-old Chester Bass broke into cars at three Benson churches: Stones Creek Advent Christian Church, Fair Haven Church of God, and Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church.

In one day, Bass stole cash, credit cards, and cell phones totaling about $1,900, according to deputies.

“It’s sad that things like that are happening now,” said Alma McLamb

McLamb attends Stones Creek Advent Christian Church. She says she was at mass during the break-ins.

She says when the congregation came out, they saw a car had a window that was smashed open.

“The reason I’m going to leave it unlocked is because I don’t want them to break my window out, but I’m going to make sure I don’t have my bag in the car,” said McLamb.

Each one of the churches involved in the crime-spree is only a few miles from one another.

CBS North Carolina spoke to Bass’s roommate.

Tiffany Tew says he is a “nice guy, funny, good with kids. I mean seemed pretty OK.”

Tew says when flashing lights showed up at her door, she had no idea what was happening. She says that when she learned Bass was wanted for the break-ins outside the churches, she couldn’t believe it.

“It’s crazy because it doesn’t seem like he would do that,” she said.

Tew says Bass worked with her husband. She says Bass, his wife, and their child, all lived with Tew’s family for about six months.

Tiffany Tew says on Sunday, January 14, the day of the church break-ins, Bass told her he was taking his family to Raleigh.

She says that is the last time she saw or heard from him.

Deputies say it is possible Bass may be in Wake County now. They obtained a warrant for his arrest on the day of the crimes, but he is still at large.

Capt. Jeff Caldwell, with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, says Bass’s crime history stretches back to 2001.

He is charged with several things including assault inflicting serious injury, harassing phone calls, possession of stolen goods, injury to personal property, and breaking and entering.

If you have any information about Chester Bass, Johnston County officials ask you call their office at 919-989-5000.

