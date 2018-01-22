Mom charged with murder after beaten 5-year-old boy dies, officials say

By Published:

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who died days after being found unresponsive has been charged with his murder.

CLICK TO VIEW 7 LARGER PHOTOS OF THE BOY AND SUSPECTS

Jaye Lynn Hadley, 32, now faces second-degree murder, felony child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding charges.

Her son, Alexander Levi Robertson, was flown to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters on Jan. 8 after being found unresponsive at a home on Yellow Hammer Road in Zuni.

He died just over a week later on Jan. 16 after being in critical condition.

Court documents say doctors found significant bruising on Robertson’s lower back and bottom. Hadley admitted to deputies that she beat her son with a shoe, according to court documents. She then slammed his head on the floor, officials said.

The bruises on Alexander Robertson left an imprint of a shoe, officials said.

Officials say there was also a hole in the wall. Handley says the boy fell into the wall, but deputies aren’t so sure.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

“This child had some very serious injuries,” Isle of Wight Lieutenant Tommy Potter told WAVY-TV back on Jan. 11.  “Our concern is that — was it one event that led to these injuries or were these injuries inflicted on this child over a course of time?”

A second suspect, 33-year-old Justin Cox, was also arrested and charged with child neglect in connection with the incident.

The investigation into Robertson’s death is ongoing as police await the results of an autopsy.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s