NC donut shop creates Tide pod donut

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) – The local donut shop Wake N Bake Donuts came up with a clever response to the toxic Tide pod challenge that has been going around the internet and putting kids and teens in the hospital.

They created their own Tide pod donut.

The donut does not contain any Tide laundry detergent…It’s just a donut. So, eat as many as you want!

In a post on their Facebook page, they said one of their “millennial employees, (Caitlin) decided to take a moment to teach the youth the difference between what to eat and what not eat.”

The “Tide pod donuts” were available Sunday at their Carolina Beach location.

