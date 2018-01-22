NC sheriff and 3 deputies arrested after SBI investigation

Gates County Sheriff Randy Hathaway in a photo from the Gates County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

GATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff and three of his deputies have been charged following an investigation by state law enforcement agents.

The State Bureau of Investigation says Gates County Sheriff Randy Hathaway and the three deputies are charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

Hathaway is also charged with failure to discharge duties.

The story was first reported by WITN-TV in Greenville.

SBI spokeswoman Patty McQuillan said Monday the district attorney petitioned the judge for the charges.

In December, the SBI said Sgt. Brandon Hawks was charged with two counts of embezzlement of property by public officer and with larceny of a firearm.

An arrest warrant accused Hawks of taking three grams of white powder from the sheriff’s office, and of stealing a Glock 26 handgun, which belonged to the state.

