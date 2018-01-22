NC woman embezzled $12,000 from volunteer fire department, deputies say

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman embezzled $12,000 while she was the treasurer of a volunteer fire department near the North Carolina coast, officials said.

Linda Gibson, 72, of Stella was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 16 and is facing three charges of embezzlement related to the Stella Volunteer Fire Department from April 2014 to September 2016, officials said.

Deputies said Gibson was the treasurer of the fire department near Swansboro for the past 20 years, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

While treasurer, she misappropriated $12,000, which included the use of department ATM cards to collect cash and pay personal bills, deputies said.

Gibson also submitted altered and fake invoices to the Carteret County finance office in an attempt to cover up checks she had written, endorsed and cashed, while other checks paid her personal expenses, according to deputies.

The case is still under investigation, and officials said additional charges may be sought.

Gibson was released on a $10,000 bond and had her first court appearance last week.

