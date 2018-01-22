No injuries after 2 officers get in shootout with Moore County suspect

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Charges are pending for a man who shot at two probation officers while they were doing a routine check on a probationer Monday in Robbins, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 2:15 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a shots fired call off Spies Road involving probation officers with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The probation officers were on the road doing a routine check on someone when a man inside the probationer’s home fired several rounds at the officers, deputies said.

At least one of two probation officers exchanged fire with the suspect, who is not a resident of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were no injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the assault on law enforcement and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety is also investigating.

The suspect remains in the custody of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and charges are pending.

Nothing else is being released at this time.

