Ohio police respond to photo circulating showing officer with gun at suicide call

By Published:
Anonymous photo via WCMH

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police responded to a photo of an officer holding a gun.

The photo was circulating on social media and Columbus police responded, saying “facts matter.”

Police say they responded to 3417 North High St. Saturday, on the report of an individual, known to be violent, who was armed with a knife and suicidal.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Columbus police say the photo shows “an officer protecting the public and himself against a potentially violent encounter.”

Police went on to say there were no injuries and the person was transported for medical treatment.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s