Ohio police respond to photo circulating showing officer with gun at suicide call

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police responded to a photo of an officer holding a gun.

The photo was circulating on social media and Columbus police responded, saying “facts matter.”

Police say they responded to 3417 North High St. Saturday, on the report of an individual, known to be violent, who was armed with a knife and suicidal.

Columbus police say the photo shows “an officer protecting the public and himself against a potentially violent encounter.”

Police went on to say there were no injuries and the person was transported for medical treatment.

