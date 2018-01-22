Philadelphia greased light poles to stop fans from climbing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Workers in Philadelphia greased light poles in a bid to prevent fans from climbing up them after the NFC Championship game.

Officials say the grease should make the poles too slippery to climb.

The workers who applied the grease jokingly called themselves the “Crisco Cops.”

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings in the championship game on Sunday night, earning a spot in the Super Bowl.

It wasn’t immediately clear how effective the grease had been.

