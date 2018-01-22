Raleigh man facing indecent liberties with a child charges from 1986

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man turned himself in Monday on two charges of taking indecent liberties with a child in a case dating back to 1986.

Cary police say the victim in the case recently came forward.

Investigators say Jay Wright and the child were neighbors at the time.

According to charging documents filed Monday, the crimes occurred between June 1986 and August 1987. The victim was six to seven years old in that time frame, while Wright was 17 to 18.

On his LinkedIn profile, Wright notes he works at William Peace University and the North Carolina Theatre Conservatory.

A spokesman for Peace confirmed Wright served as an adjunct instructor on a part-time basis but was not scheduled to teach this semester and is not currently an employee at the university.

Managers of the North Carolina Theatre and the North Carolina Theatre Conservatory also released a statement following Wright’s arrest:

“We can confirm that Jay Wright has worked with us intermittently over the years, most recently on a contractual basis. Mr. Wright was background checked within the last year and we had no reason to not engage in a contract with him. While we do not know the details of the case we do know that the alleged conduct occurred over 30 years ago and does not relate in any way to North Carolina Theatre or North Carolina Theatre Conservatory. We have no plans to work with Mr. Wright in the future. The safety of our students is of the utmost importance to us and we are in the process of notifying parents and students.”

Online records do not show any similar charges against Wright in the past.

Cary Police Capt. Randall Rhyne said investigators have not heard from any additional victims nor are there any additional charges pending against Wright.

After posting bond and being released from the Wake County Detention Center, Wright declined to comment on the charges.

Christina Brewer, a spokeswoman for InterAct, said her organization has seen an increase in the number of survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence coming forward to seek help.

Since 2009, she says, “Our demand is tripling. It doesn’t necessarily mean more people are experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault. It just means more people are aware of resources like InterAct and are coming forward.”

For more information on InterAct and resources available, click here.

