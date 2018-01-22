Whooping cough outbreak reported in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County officials say that there has been a recent outbreak of whooping cough, mainly involving high schools students.
Iulia Vann with the Orange County Health Department said that the cases began in November.
She said that at least three cases were reported at each high school in the county — Chapel Hill High and East Chapel Hill High.
There have been more reported cases involving people aged from 11 to 54, Vann said.
The health issue was considered an “outbreak” as of last week.
