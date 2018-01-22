Woman fends off convicted rapist with broken glass, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WNCN) — A woman fought off a sex offender who had broken into her Alabama home and was trying to rape her by stabbing him in the head with a piece of broken glass, police said.

The 22-year-old woman woke around 3 a.m. Sunday to find a stranger — whom police later said was convicted rapist James Powe, 36 — standing in her room, Mobile police said.

“The man said he had a gun and would hurt her if she did not comply with his demands,” police wrote.

When the woman refused to take off her clothes, Powe attacked her, according to officials.

During the struggle, her shoulder broke a bedroom window, and she was able to use a piece of the broken glass to stab Powe a number of times in the head, police said. He then left.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries to her hand and shoulder.

Powe was taken to the hospital for treatment of the cuts he received on his head. He has been charged with attempted rape – first degree and burglary – first degree and will be taken to jail as soon as he’s released, police said.

Powe was convicted of rape in Mobile more than a decade ago, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: