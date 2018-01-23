1 dead after tractor-trailer flips on I-85, slides down NC ravine

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died when a tractor-trailer went off Interstate 85 Tuesday morning and the truck flipped into a ravine and the cab became submerged in water, area media outlets reported.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 115, which is near the Randleman Reservoir, WGHP reported.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol told WFMY the victim was Mohamed Said Rashid of Clarkston, Georgia, who was driving the tractor-trailer.

WGHP reported that the cab of the truck became submerged in the Randleman Reservoir, which receives outflow from the High Point wastewater treatment plant at that location.

North Carolina state troopers are investigating how the crash happened.

The Highway Patrol told WFMY the tractor-trailer wasn’t carrying HAZMAT materials but diesel fuel leaked in the area.

WGHP reported the highway was not expected to be clear until around 4 p.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: