2 plead guilty after 4-year-old shoots and kills himself at in-home daycare

ORANGE COURTHOUSE, Va. (WRIC) — The couple that operated an in-home daycare where a four-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself accepted a plea deal in court Tuesday.

Heather Massey, 27, and Nicholas Stoia, 27, were owners of the home in Orange County where Cole James Clark accidentally shot himself a week after his fourth birthday in May 2017. Massey was charged with five felony counts of child abuse and neglect and Stoia was charged one felony and four misdemeanors related to the child’s death.

As part of the plea deal that was reached Tuesday, Massey pleaded guilty to one felony count of child endangerment and Stoia pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm charge.

