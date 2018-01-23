At least 5 shot, 1 killed at Kentucky high school, authorities say

BENTON, Ky. (CBS NEWS) — Authorities say at least five students were shot Tuesday morning at a southwestern Kentucky high school. A suspect in the incident at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, has been apprehended, according to officials with Marshall County Emergency Management.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted soon after the incident that at least one person died in the shooting, but said there is “much yet unknown” as first responders continue to operate at the school.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us… — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash said during a phone interview on CBSN that the “situation is secure and is no longer active.”

Cash confirmed that one suspect is in custody at the campus, which is staffed by a school resource officer, but could not give details about that suspect. It is not clear if any staff were among the victims.

A Marshall County Schools staffer reached by phone told CBS News the school’s superintendent is expected to release a statement shortly.

