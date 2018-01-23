Full Oscar nominations list

NEW YORK (AP) — Guillermo del Toro’s lavish monster romance “The Shape of Water” has landed a leading 13 nominations and Greta Gerwig became just the fifth woman nominated for best director by the Academy Awards.

“Mudbound” cinematographer Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman ever nominated in the category in nominations announced Tuesday.

The film academy voted in nine films as best picture contenders: “The Shape of Water,” ”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” ”Lady Bird,” ”Get Out,” ”The Post,” ”Dunkirk,” ”Call Me By Your Name” and “Phantom Thread.”

“The Shape of Water” came just shy of tying the record of 14 nominations shared by “All About Eve,” ”Titanic” and “La La Land.”

Best picture

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best actor

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best actress

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best supporting actress

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best director

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best original screenplay

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”



Best adapted screenplay

“Call Me By Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Molly’s Game”

“Logan”

“Mudbound”

Best foreign language film

“A Fantastic Woman,” Chile

“The Insult,” Lebanon

“Loveless,” Russia

“On Body and Soul,” Hungary

“The Square,” Sweden

Best cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Mudbound”

“The Shape of Water”

Best costume design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria & Abdul”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Darkest Hour”

“Victoria & Abdul”

“Wonder”

Best original score

“Dunkirk”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best animated feature film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best animated short film

“Dear Basketball”

“Garden Party”

“Lou”

“Negative Space”

“Revolting Rhymes”

Best documentary feature

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

“Faces Places”

“Icarus”

“Last Men in Aleppo”

“Strong Island”

Best documentary short subject

“Edith and Eddie,”

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

“Heroin(e)”

“Knife Skills”

“Traffic Stop”

Best film editing

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“I, Tonya”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best original song

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me By Your Name”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Best production design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

Best live action short film

“DeKalb Elementary”

“The Eleven O’Clock”

“My Nephew Emmett”

“The Silent Child”

“Watu Wote/All of Us”



Best sound editing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”



Best sound mixing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Best visual effects

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”