Duke forces 21 turnovers in 84-70 win over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Wendell Carter Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 4 Duke beat Wake Forest 84-70 on Tuesday night.

Marvin Bagley III had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (18-2, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who built a 20-point lead with their defense and kept Wake Forest at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Duke matched a season high by forcing 21 turnovers – 15 in the first half – and turned them into 34 points while also holding the Demon Deacons to 5-for-20 shooting from 3-point range.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 19 points while Grayson Allen had 17 points and six assists – including an alley-oop feed to Bagley for a dunk with 9½ minutes left. It pushed the Blue Devils’ lead into double figures to stay at 62-52 and started the decisive 15-6 run that restored Duke’s comfortable lead.

Doral Moore had 18 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 2:18 left for Wake Forest (8-12, 1-7), which has lost six in a row and eight of nine. Brandon Childress scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: This was a classic trap situation but the Blue Devils were never really in danger of getting caught up in it, with that visit from No. 2 Virginia looming on Saturday. Duke usually picks up a couple of league losses on the road each January – the Blue Devils have 11 of them since 2015, including one at North Carolina State earlier this month. No chance of that happening this time, giving them a five-game winning streak that includes easy wins against the ACC’s worst teams – Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have lost two home games to Top 5 opponents in a little over 48 hours, after Virginia earned a 10-point win at Joel Coliseum on Sunday night. This was a largely discouraging step back for Wake Forest with leading scorer Bryant Crawford finishing with 10 points but a season-worst eight turnovers.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts No. 2 Virginia on Saturday.

Wake Forest: Travels to Louisville on Saturday night.

