Ex-teacher gets probation after sex with student

HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas high school biology teacher was sentenced to three years of probation for having sex with a student.
Twenty-four-year-old Gabrielle Bauman, of Fairview, was sentenced Monday. She will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
Bauman was arrested in September after Hiawatha police investigated a report made to the school district in in mid-June. At the time, she taught anatomy and biology at Hiawatha High School.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports a criminal complaint indicated the student was 16 or older and enrolled at the school. The victim and the victim’s family asked that she receive probation.
