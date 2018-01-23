Family of boy who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at NC hotel settles for $12M

By Published: Updated:

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys say the family of a boy who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a North Carolina Best Western hotel in 2013 has agreed to settle wrongful death and injury suits.

Attorneys for the family said in a news release Monday that the family agreed to settle the suits against the hotel chain and other parties for $12 million.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The Charlotte Observer reports Jeffrey Williams died from carbon monoxide leaking from a swimming pool heating system. His mother, Jeannie Williams, suffered serious injuries.

Daryl and Shirley Jenkins died in the same room six weeks earlier, but officials didn’t immediately identify carbon monoxide as the cause of death.

A Best Western spokeswoman told the newspaper the chain denies liability for this matter, but its heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those affected.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s