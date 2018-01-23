Hope Mills’ $9.4M dam soon to become a reality

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – Hope Mills officials say it’s a multi-million dollar investment that took eight years to become reality.

Mitchell Barrier is a real estate agent who is adding decks and patios to sell his house in anticipation for what’s about to happen.

“I definitely think it’s worth it,” said Barrier.

The city is putting the final touches on a $9.4 million dam that will turn the dirt in the center of town into Hope Mills Lake.

“Excited for the water to be back, for fishing, for recreation, for the swimming areas,” said Barrier.

City leaders say it’s taken eight years and a lawsuit that taxpayers are still paying court costs for to make that happen after the dam failed before.

“Why continue to invest in it knowing that there were all these problems before?” asked CBS North Carolina’s Sheena Elzie. “The dam that was here originally lasted almost 100 years so what we’re looking at is, this is the center piece of our town,” said Hope Mills Mayor Jackie Warner.

The mayor says the city spent $14 million on repairs to the original dam in 2010, but ended up suing the contractors for what she says was a botched job.

“Everything about it seemed to be suspicious because it had leaks in it there was cracks that they had to fill with gluing them up,” said Warner.

The city got $9.4 million from that lawsuit and used the money to start over with a brand new dam.

“We tried to make sure this time everything was done right,” said Warner.

The water running through the damn now is just rain water, but city officials say they’ll fill it once they get the ok from inspectors. They’re expecting that to happen in the next few weeks.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: