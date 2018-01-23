ICE: Immigrant doctor detained after ’18 encounters’ with police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal immigration officials say a Kalamazoo doctor was put on the agency’s radar after numerous encounters with local law enforcement.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Tuesday that Lukasz Niec was arrested on Jan. 16 for administrative immigration violations. The agency says he can be removed from the country due to two 1992 state convictions for malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen property. He will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of removal proceedings.

Niec was recently put on the agency’s radar after “18 encounters with local law enforcement,” the release said. Authorities didn’t release any information about the encounters.

WOOD found files dating back to 1997 in 8th District Court. There are 22 case files for 18 incidents. Of the 22 cases, 21 cases involve driving infractions, which include speeding, no proof of insurance and impaired driving.

The only non-driving case is a 2013 domestic violence charge, which he was found not guilty by a jury in August 2013.

Full list of the 18 interactions:

Jan. 3, 1997: No proof of insurance

June 9, 2004: Speeding 1-10 mph over

July 29, 2004: Failure to change address on license

April 3, 2005: No proof of insurance

June 26, 2005: Failure to stop within assured clear distance accident

July 1, 2008: Speeding: 16-plus mph over

Dec. 24, 2008: Operating while impaired by liquor and careless driving

Sept. 11, 2009: No proof of insurance and seat belt violation

July 11, 2010: Drove without due care and caution accident

May 5, 2012: Parked within 15 feet of a hydrant

Aug. 4, 2012: Speeding 11-15 mph over

Feb. 11, 2013: Speeding 1-10 mph over

May 7, 2013: Speeding 1-10 mph over

Aug. 19, 2013: Domestic violence (found not guilty by jury)

Oct. 16, 2013: No proof of insurance

April 20, 2014: No proof of insurance and speeding 1-10 mph over

June 13, 2014: Speeding 1-10 mph over

Jan. 4, 2016: No proof of insurance

Niec, who has been in the country for 40 years after his parents came from Poland, is an internal medicine doctor at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

ICE released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Deportation officers with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested Lukasz Niec Jan. 16, for administrative immigration violations. Mr. Niec entered the United States lawfully in 1987. He is amenable to removal proceedings as a result of two 1992 state convictions for malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen property, both of which are crimes involving moral turpitude. He most recently came under agency scrutiny as a result of 18 encounters with local law enforcement. He will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of removal proceedings. As ICE Deputy Director Thomas Homan has made clear, ICE does not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.”

