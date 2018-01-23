Manhunt on for 4 Lumberton bank robbers who fired at officers 3 times during chase

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN/WBTW) — Four Lumberton bank robbers led police on a high-speed chase, firing gunshots at officers during three separate times during the chase Tuesday afternoon, reports and police said.

As of Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m., there was an active manhunt at three Robeson County locations for several hours while the four were still at-large, Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealy told WBTW.

Deputies were searching areas near Antioch Baptist Church on Old Whiteville Road, one mile away from the church, and in Columbus County.

The four robbers, who were all armed with guns, hit the PNC Bank at 707 North Chestnut Street around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, Lumberton police said.

The group fled the bank with cash and no one was hurt at the bank.

Just after the robbery, Lumberton police saw the four fleeing the area in a grey Saturn.

Lumberton police chased the Saturn outside the city limits. During the chase, the suspects shot at officers “multiple times,” Lumberton police said in a news release.

Once out in the county, the suspects stopped the Saturn and fired shots again at officers.

One suspect fled on foot while the other three took off again in the car, police said.

The three suspects in the Saturn fired at officers again when they were in another nearby county, police said.

No officers have been injured, but all four suspects were still on the run Tuesday night.

