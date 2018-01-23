Michigan man threatened to gun down people at CNN headquarters, court docs say

ATLANTA (AP) — A Michigan man has been arrested after authorities say he threatened to travel to Atlanta and kill people at CNN headquarters.

Federal court documents filed in Michigan say 19-year-old Brandon Griesemer of Novi, Michigan, began calling CNN on Jan. 9. He is accused of telling a CNN operator, “Fake News. I’m coming to gun you all down.” He is also accused of making racist and anti-Semitic comments too. Altogether, there were 22 calls from two phones over two days.

The phone numbers were traced to Griesemer’s family. Court documents say Griesemer had earlier made threatening calls to a local mosque.

An FBI affidavit says Griesemer made interstate threats by phone, in violation of federal law.

Griesemer, a part-time grocery worker, was arrested, with bail set at $10,000. He is represented by a public defender.

