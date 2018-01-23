Moore County man facing charges after shooting at probation officers, authorities say

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after firing shots at two probation officers on Monday, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

James Franklin Comer, 53, of Eagle Springs, is charged with two counts of felony assault with deadly weapon with the intent to kill, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence off of Pine Tree Lane in Robbins after Comer fired multiple shots at two probation officers outside the home, according to authorities. No one was injured during the incident.

Deputies arrested Comer and charged him with the above listed crimes. He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $1.33 million secured bond.

Comer’s first court appearance is set for Feb. 13.