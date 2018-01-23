NC county tax appraiser quits after stealing items while in county vehicle, officials say

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) — A Pender County tax appraiser resigned after officials said he stole two Azalea bushes and two landscaping lights from a residence last month while using a county vehicle.

Deputies arrested Kyle Hall Knight, 62, of Hampstead, on Dec. 18, 2017 and charged him with misdemeanor larceny after a person witnessed the theft, officials said.

“The offense was reported by a property owner who observed Knight stealing the shrubbery and lights from a residence in Equine Acres on N.C. Hwy 210,” a spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. “Knight was driving a county vehicle when he committed the larcenies.”

Following his arrest, Knight was issued a $500 unsecured bond for the charge and was released from the magistrate’s office. He resigned later that same day, according to public personnel records.

On Tuesday, Knight appeared in court on the charge.

Knight first joined the Pender County Tax Assessor’s Office in January 2016. He had no prior suspensions or demotions, according to records provided by the county.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: