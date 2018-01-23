NC man drops bag of meth while deputy serves him civil papers, authorities say

MARION, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man is behind bars after dropping a bag of methamphetamine while a deputy was serving him with civil papers, authorities say.

As a deputy was at the residence in the 1500 block of Stacy Hill Road, he noticed a bag fall from the pants of Robert Hezekiah Patton, 29, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said.

The bag turned out to contain 1.9 grams of methamphetamine, and Patton was charged with possession of methamphetamine, deputies said.

