Orange County health officials stress vaccination amid whooping cough outbreak

Related Coverage Whooping cough outbreak reported in Orange County

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County health officials are investigating two more possible cases of whooping cough first reported Tuesday, after notifying the community about an outbreak of the illness Monday.

Families in Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools received a notice Monday about students being diagnosed with illness. There have been 12 total confirmed cases at the district’s two high schools and at Carrboro Elementary School, according to spokesman Jeff Nash.

The health department began getting reports of the illness about two months ago.

Whooping cough affects the airways. The cough can be severe and last for week or months, potentially leading to coughing fits and vomiting, according to a notice by the county health department.

CBS North Carolina asked the department’s public health services manager, Iulia Vann, why the notification to the community went out Monday. She said, “In order for us to notify the community and to involve and let everybody know we waited until we saw that this was an outbreak.”

Vann said last week the department was able to confirm a connection among the cases, and that there were more than three of them.

In the health department’s notice about the outbreak, officials point out the effectiveness of the pertussis vaccine decreases over time. Vann said all of the people who’ve been diagnosed with whooping cough locally were vaccinated at some point.

However, Vann encourages people who haven’t gotten the vaccine to do so.

“We encourage that because even if vaccines aren’t 100 percent perfect, being vaccinated is the best way to be protected,” said Vann. “The disease is going to be less severe in people who are immunized.”

Patients who have been confirmed to have contracted the illness have ranged in age from 11 to 54. The incubation period for the virus can be up 21 days, Vann said. Initially, the symptoms will be similar to the flu, she said. For more information from the CDC on symptoms and prevention, click here.

And for more information on steps the Orange County Health Department and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are taking, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: