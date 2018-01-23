Patriots fan uses scissors to rob NC credit union, police say

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wearing a New England Patriots toboggan used a pair of scissors to rob a credit union in Mebane on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the State Employees Credit Union at 1900 South N.C. Highway 119, Mebane police said in a news release.
Police said the man entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money while displaying a pair of household scissors.
The man got some cash and then ran through the parking lot towards La Cocina Mexican Restaurant, officials said.
The suspect was described as about 6 feet tall and between 230 and 240 pounds in his mid to late 40s.
He was wearing a blue “New England Patriots” toboggan and a black hooded sweatshirt.
No one was injured.
Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.
