Patriots fan uses scissors to rob NC credit union, police say

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wearing a New England Patriots toboggan used a pair of scissors to rob a credit union in Mebane on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the State Employees Credit Union at 1900 South N.C. Highway 119, Mebane police said in a news release.

Police said the man entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money while displaying a pair of household scissors.

The man got some cash and then ran through the parking lot towards La Cocina Mexican Restaurant, officials said.

The suspect was described as about 6 feet tall and between 230 and 240 pounds in his mid to late 40s.

He was wearing a blue “New England Patriots” toboggan and a black hooded sweatshirt.

No one was injured.

Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

