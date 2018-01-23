Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed outside Durham elementary school, police say

The scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in Durham (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an elementary school and church in Durham, police said.

The scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in Durham (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Fayetteville Street around 6:40 a.m. in reference to a crash.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene of the fatal collision was outside W.G. Pearson Magnet Elementary School and White Rock Baptist Church.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released by police at this time. It’s unclear yet if charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

The section of Fayetteville Street, between Cornwallis Road and Timothy Avenue, has been shut down, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

