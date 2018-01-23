Pregnant woman, 1 other shot, seriously injured in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people, including a pregnant woman, were shot overnight in Durham, police said Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 1126 Hoover Road around 12:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers found that two people had been shot at the scene. One of those two was a pregnant woman.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.