RDU hits new traveler record with 11.6 million in 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Things are really taking off at RDU.

More travelers came through the airport in 2017 than ever before — 11.6 million people, according to RDU officials.

RDU credits the increase in travelers to affordable fares and lots of nonstop options.

“Direct flights to Boston are pretty cheap,” said Harrison Savage.

Savage, an Elon University student, says he usually chooses RDU to fly home to Massachusetts, even though it’s not the closest airport to his campus.

“Raleigh has a little bit more of a selection and more flights,” said Savage.

In 2017 the airport added nine new routes including nonstop service to San Francisco, as well as flights to Austin, New Orleans, Seattle, Nashville, Newark, Cincinnati, and Las Vegas.

Travelers like Warren Robinett, who has lived in Raleigh for 28 years, said the airport is easy to navigate and well managed.

“It’s grown quite a bit. It’s a good airport. It’s a good size. It’s not too big,” said Robinett.

RDU also saw a 26.8 percent increase in international travelers and 24.4 percent more charter flights in 2017 compared to 2016, according to airport officials.

The growth didn’t surprise travelers flying into Raleigh Tuesday night.

“I know what the Research Triangle brings into this area. I know the number of people that come in here. They are bringing in people from all over the world, and when they come here they say ‘it’s not bad at all’,” said Dale Linvill.

Last month the FAA approved a nearly $3 billion expansion plan to add a new runway, new gates, and a new rental car center to RDU.