Severe storms possible today across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Less than a week after we had significant snow in central North Carolina, we now have a chance for thunderstorms and severe weather today. A cold front will sweep through the state with showers this morning; then cooler air will move in on Wednesday. A “Marginal Risk” of severe thunderstorms includes much of central North Carolina — that means while severe storms aren’t likely, they are still possible.

The threat of strong/severe storms will be greatest this morning, then skies will be clearing this afternoon right after the cold front passes. Even if we don’t see damaging wind gusts from thunderstorms, winds will be gusting up to 30 mph.

Behind the front, it will be cooler, but no arctic outbreak is expected like we’ve experienced in weeks past. Temperatures will be at, or slightly above normal most of the week with lots of sunshine from this afternoon through Saturday. By next Sunday, some rain is expected with mild temperatures as a low pressure system moves toward central North Carolina.

Tuesday will be cloudy in the morning with showers likely and an isolated storm possible, then clearing in the afternoon. The high will be 69; winds will become west 10 to 20 mph. The rain risk will be 90 percent in the morning.

Wednesday will be sunny. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 35.

Thursday will be sunny. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 30.

Friday will be sunny. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 30.

Saturday will have increasing clouds. The high will be 61; after a morning low of 34.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a risk of rain. The high will be 63; after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

