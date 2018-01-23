UNC announces new $1.6M partnership aimed at diversifying health infomatics field

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Tuesday morning an effort to diversify the health infomatics field at UNC.

The university and United Health Foundation launched a new $1.6 million partnership. It will aim to train and diversify health data experts through “Project ENABLE.” It’s a three-year grant.

The grant will help pay for biomedical and health infomatics training, both online and in-person, to people who lack access to training, according to the university.

The program will focus on minority undergraduate students considering careers and working professionals who want to advance their skills, the university said.

“Our university is committed to tackling tough problems and training the next generation of diverse leaders,” said Chancellor Carol L. Folt in a university press release. “We are grateful for United Health Foundation’s support and partnership to expand educational and training resources in the health care technology and analytics field. This partnership means more students, especially minority students, from across our state, will have the opportunity to tackle the tough challenges in our health care system.”

The money will create summer boot camps for minority undergrads from local HBCUs. The first boot camp will happen this summer. The money will also be used to develop new online course content and create a new online master’s degree with a focus on data analytics, visualizations, statistics and database systems.

“I thank United Health Foundation for partnering with UNC-Chapel Hill and the Carolina Health Informatics Program to help expand access to the types of training and programs our states’ workers need to learn new skills and expertise in health care technology,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in the release. “This is especially important for students enrolled in historically black colleges and universities who will see expanded training and educational opportunities because of this partnership.”