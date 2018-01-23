Veteran dies getting wish of seeing ‘The Last Jedi’

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — An Air Force veteran whose wish to see the new “Star Wars” movie has died, but not before seeing the movie.

The family of 69-year-old Ron Villemaire, a self-described “Star Wars” junkie from New Hampshire, says he died on Monday.

Darth Vader and Chewbacca visited Villemaire last month before firefighters transported him to a movie theater where a hospital bed was set up for him.

Medics were on hand while he and family and friends had a private showing of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

His daughter says Star Wars movie marathons were a family tradition and that the family Christmas tree was decorated with “Star Wars”-themed ornaments.

Villemaire was suffering from cancer and died at a nursing home in Bedford, New Hampshire.

