Wake County elementary school teacher accused of harming teen son

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County schools officials have suspended an elementary school teacher who is accused of harming his teenage child during an incident at a community basketball game, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Jimmy Mallory, 48, of the 3200 block of Baynam Pond Road in Wake Forest, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse in connection with a Jan. 16 incident, documents show. The incident took place at a community basketball game at the Flaherty Park Community Center in Wake Forest, a town official confirmed.

A magistrate found there is probable cause to believe Mallory caused injuries that left the boy with lumps on the back of his head, court documents show.

Mallory is a second grade teacher at Brentwood Elementary School in Raleigh. He was suspended Monday. He had been hired by the Wake County Public School System in August 2010.

Mallory was arrested the day of the incident, and his bond was set at $1,000 secured, court records show.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: