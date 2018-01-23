Washington, Oregon under tsunami watch following magnitude 8.2 Alaska earthquake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Tsunami Watch is in effect for the Oregon and Washington coast after a magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck Alaska.

The first waves are expected to hit Washington’s Neah Bay around 4:50 a.m. PST today and then hit Oregon’s Port Orford around 5:05 a.m.

The National Weather Service says the tsunami struck around 12:32 a.m. Tuesday, AST about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska.

Officials warned that tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges that could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival.

The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.