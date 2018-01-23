What to do if a wrong-way driver is headed at you

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After two people were killed in a wrong way crash on a Wake County highway, CBS North Carolina wanted to find out what you should do if you encounter a driver going the wrong way.

Federal statistics show wrong-way crashes kill between 300 and 400 people across the country every year.

In Raleigh, two people died just days ago when a car police say was going the wrong way and slammed into a truck.

“A head-on crash is the most dangerous crash you can be in or certainly one of the most dangerous crashes,” said Matt Thompson with the Safety and Health Council of North Carolina

If a wrong way driver is coming toward you, he says you should try to get off the road to the right.

“Do not try to swerve back to the left because that driver might try to correct and swerve to the left too and there would be a head-on collision there,” he warned.

“Look for something that is the softest thing that you can hit if you have to hit something,” he added.

That’s why he says drivers should always scan the road ahead for potential hazards and drive slowly.

It’s also a lesson William Powell wants every new driver to learn. Powell is a supervisor for Jordan Driving School, which teaches high school students across Wake County to drive.

“Scanning helps because the quicker you’re able to identify a hazard the more time you have to be able to react to that,” said Powell.

He says if you see a wrong-way driver and have enough time to do so, you can try to alert the driver or others about the danger.

“Flash your (lights) just to see if you can get their attention because maybe they are looking and they’ll see your flashers going and know that something’s wrong, and you want to blow your horn and that alerts everyone around you that maybe something is going wrong,” he said.

Experts emphasize there’s really no way to predict what a wrong way driver will do, but they do say driving defensively and never letting your guard down gives you the best chance of surviving a crash.

