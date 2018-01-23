Woman killed by falling tree while standing in driveway

By Published:
(WRIC)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman died after being struck by a falling tree while standing in the driveway of her home just south of Richmond Tuesday morning.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire told WRIC that a falling tree struck the woman in the 8400 block of Bayfield Drive, near Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield County. The victim, who has been identified as 38-year-old Susan E. Darnell, was rushed to an area hospital in cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead.

A photo from the scene shows a tree toppled over the top of a damaged vehicle. Authorities did not specify if the woman was in the vehicle or standing in the driveway when she was struck.

No other details have been released.

